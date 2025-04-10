KUCHING, April 10 — A tragic accident involving a garbage truck in Santubong at Jalan Teluk Bandung on Monday morning has claimed the life of a 28-year-old attendant.

According to Acting Kuching Police Chief Supt Merbin Lisa, the victim was pronounced dead while receiving treatment at the Sarawak General Hospital at 9.11pm on Tuesday night.

“The 35-year-old driver meanwhile sustained light injuries in the incident and is receiving treatment at the hospital, while a second attendant, 51, was unharmed,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the truck was descending a slope on its way from Kampung Santubong to Jalan Teluk Bandung to collect waste when it lost control and veered off the road.

Merbin said the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987, which pertains to causing death by reckless or dangerous driving.

This section carries a mandatory prison sentence of not less than five years and not more than 10 years, along with a fine ranging from RM20,000 to RM50,000 upon conviction.

“All road users are urged to practise safe and courteous driving at all times and to adhere strictly to traffic regulations to avoid endangering themselves and others,” he added. —The Borneo Post