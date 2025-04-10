ISKANDAR PUTERI, April 10 — A five-month-old baby boy died after being found unconscious at a daycare centre in Kangkar Pulai here yesterday.

Iskandar Puteri police chief Assistant Commissioner M. Kumarasan said authorities received a report of the incident from the victim’s 31-year-old mother at 4.24pm yesterday.

He said the baby became unconscious after being woken up from his sleep by the babysitter, who is a 34-year-old local woman.

“Following that, the baby was rushed to the Sultanah Aminah Hospital (HSA) in Johor Baru, but was pronounced dead by hospital staff.

“A post-mortem was conducted and authorities found that there were no external injuries on the baby’s body. The cause of death is still under investigation,” he said in a statement today.

Kumarasan said that no arrests have been made in connection to the case and a sudden death investigation is currently being conducted under Section 31(1)(A) of the Child Act 2001, which pertains to abuse, neglect, abandon or expose a child in a manner likely to cause physical or emotional harm.

He said the penalty under the Act is a fine of RM50,000 or 20 years in prison or both upon conviction.

Kumarasan said that investigators were still detailing the facts of the case, including the exact time the baby was found unconscious.