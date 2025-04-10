SHAH ALAM, April 10 — A former principal assistant director of the Syariah Legal Administration Division at the Perlis Islamic Religious Affairs Department (JAIPs) pleaded not guilty at the Sessions Court today to seven charges of money laundering involving over RM300,000 in 2022, 2023, and 2024.

Muhammad Hafeez Abu Seman, 46, is facing four charges of transferring RM101,871.31 from one of his bank accounts and one charge of possessing RM60,989.52 in his account, which are allegedly illegal proceeds.

Additionally, he faces two charges of receiving RM162,990 in cash, also allegedly illegal proceeds, into his bank account from another individual.

He is accused of committing the offences at two banks in Damansara Utama and Kajang between April 5, April 13, Aug 16, July 7, Oct 30 and Dec 27, 2022; Jan 6, March 9, April 28, May 1, June 25, and Nov 1, 2023; and June 10, 2024.

He was charged under Section 4(1)(b) of the Anti-Money Laundering and Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities (AMLA) Act 2001 for the first five charges.

The offence is punishable by a maximum imprisonment of 15 years and a fine of not less than five times the amount or value of the proceeds from the unlawful activity or RM5 million, whichever is higher, upon conviction.

The father of five also pleaded not guilty to the additional two charges under Section 165 of the Penal Code of receiving RM5,140 through his bank account from an individual connected to his official duties concerning the registration of overseas marriages under the Islamic Family Law Enactment 2006.

These offences allegedly occurred on Sept 19, 2022, and Jan 20, 2023, at a bank in Damansara Utama, Petaling Jaya, for which the penalty is up to two years imprisonment, a fine, or both, upon conviction.

MACC deputy public prosecutor Ahmad Fariz Abdul Hamid proposed bail at RM300,000 for the charges under AMLA 2001 and RM10,000 for the charges under the Penal Code.

However, the accused’s lawyer, Adenan Ismail, requested a reduction and suggested that the court impose additional conditions to ensure his client’s attendance at future proceedings.

He submitted that the accused did not pose a flight risk as he is still employed as a civil servant.

Judge Datuk Mohd Nasir Nordin set bail at RM30,000 with one surety for the charges under AMLA 2001 and RM8,000 with one surety for the charges under the Penal Code.

“The accused is also ordered to report to the nearest MACC office every month,” he said.

The court then granted a request by the prosecution to transfer all charges to the Kangar Sessions Court, as most of the prosecution witnesses were based in Perlis.

The case is scheduled for mention at the Kangar Sessions Court on May 20. — Bernama