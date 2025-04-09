KUALA LUMPUR, April 9 — Efforts to identify the cause of the gas pipeline fire in Putra Heights, Subang Jaya, continue today with comprehensive ground stabilisation at the incident site.

The operation, which began yesterday afternoon, continued throughout the night and early this morning, with expectations to be completed by this afternoon in a bid to expedite the investigation report.

The fire and explosion of the gas pipeline last week drastically altered the landscape at the incident site, known as ‘ground zero,’ creating a crater eight metres deep and spanning 70 by 80 metres.

Yesterday, Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said the investigation team had added two excavators to speed up the process of stabilising the soft ground at the site, with the operation running non-stop for 24 hours.

The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) remains committed to identifying the cause of the incident, with various factors being investigated, including mechanical, environmental, operational, and safety angles.

Today, Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari is scheduled to hold a press conference on the incident at the State Secretary’s Office (SUK) building at 4.30 pm.

Meanwhile, a check by Bernama at the Incident Control Post (PKTK) at Jalan Putra Harmoni, Putra Heights, found vehicles moving in and out of ‘ground zero’, consisting of rescue teams, investigators, and affected residents.

It is understood that residents are allowed to enter the area to bring in contractors for repairs or to remove furniture and other items still usable, but they must obtain a permit from the authorities.

The Petronas gas pipeline inferno at 8.10am on April 1 produced flames over 30 metres high with temperatures reaching 1,000 degrees Celsius and took nearly eight hours to be extinguished.

The incident caused 81 homes to be completely destroyed with structural damage exceeding 40 per cent, 81 homes partially damaged, 57 homes affected but not burned, and 218 homes left unaffected. — Bernama