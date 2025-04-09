BUTTERWORTH, April 9 — Police arrested an elderly man for driving a school van against traffic in a dangerous manner on the Butterworth Outer Ring Road (BORR) yesterday.

Seberang Perai Utara district police chief ACP Anuar Abdul Rahman said the man, in his 70s, was stopped by a police patrol vehicle that happened to be passing through the area during the incident, which occurred around 1pm.

“The elderly man was driving against traffic and claimed he had taken a wrong turn. No accidents or untoward incidents occurred.

“The man, who was driving alone, has been detained to assist in the investigation under Section 42 of the Road Transport Act 1987,” he said when contacted by Bernama.

A one-minute, 13-second video for the incident had gone viral earlier in the day. — Bernama