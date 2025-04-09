KUALA LUMPUR, April 9 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has hinted that he won’t miss the chance to watch the pre-season match between English Premier League (EPL) giants Manchester United and Asean All Star at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil (SNBJ) on May 28.

The Red Devils will face Asean All Star at SNBJ on May 28 before heading to Hong Kong to complete their Asia Tour two days later, according to a report published in Astro Awani.

For the first time in 16 years, the FA Cup winners will return to Malaysia to meet South-east Asian fans and watch world-renowned players in action against a select team.

From Manchester to the world United will embark on a post-season tour to Kuala Lumpur and Hong Kong #MUFC || #MUTOUR25 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 8, 2025

Previously, it was understood that a team of top players from across South-east Asia (Asean) would come together to form a star-studded squad to take on Ruben Amorim’s team. The line-up of Asean stars has yet to be confirmed.

In a post on Manchester United’s official Instagram page, the prime minister also expressed his support for both teams, joking light-heartedly:

“I support ASEAN, but I’m also a Manchester United fan.

If there’s a goal, which one should I cheer for?”