SHAH ALAM, April 9 — Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari announced today that all 56 state assemblymen, including those from the opposition, will contribute RM200 each towards Putra Heights’ recovery following the gas explosion there.

He also said all state executive councillors (exco) will contribute RM1,000 each to the “Tabung Prihatin” relief fund that was set up for this purpose.

“Every state assemblyman will contribute, unless they choose to forgo their responsibility as an assemblyman,” Amirudin said in a press conference at the Selangor State Secretariat building here.

He added that Selangor civil servants holding Grade 48 positions or higher would each contribute RM50 to the fund.

It is estimated that approximately RM102,050 will be raised through these contributions, which will be directed towards supporting ongoing recovery and rebuilding efforts in the affected areas, the Gombak MP stated.

The "Tabung Prihatin" was launched just two days after the explosion, which occurred on the second day of Hari Raya.

The blast severely damaged hundreds of homes in the Putra Heights area and displaced residents.