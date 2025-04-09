KUALA LUMPUR, April 9 — The operations of Kuala Lumpur Tower will proceed as normal despite an ongoing legal dispute over its management, according to former operator Menara Kuala Lumpur Sdn Bhd (MKLSB).

MKLSB stated that the Kuala Lumpur High Court’s ad interim decision yesterday did not order a transfer of operations or the handover of the site, making any takeover attempt premature, according to a report in Free Malaysia Today.

Managing director Datuk Abdul Hamid Shaikh Abdul Razak Shaikh reaffirmed MKLSB’s position that it remains the rightful concession holder and called for all parties to respect the legal process.

“Therefore, we are of the view that any attempt to take over the operations of KL Tower prior to a final court decision is premature and inappropriate,” he said.

“We firmly stand by the position that the KL Tower concession is rightfully ours, and that any changes to ownership or management must follow the proper legal process.

“We urge all parties to respect the ongoing court proceedings and refrain from any actions that may jeopardise the stability of KL Tower’s operations.”

LSH Service Master Sdn Bhd, a subsidiary of Lim Seong Hai Capital Bhd (LSH Capital), was awarded a new 20-year concession that took effect on April 1, prompting MKLSB and its parent company Hydroshoppe Sdn Bhd to file a lawsuit.

The former operator is seeking RM20.13 million in losses and damages, along with a reinstatement of the concession.

Justice Roz Mawar Rozain dismissed MKLSB and Hydroshoppe’s bid for a temporary injunction, ruling the balance of convenience did not favour halting the takeover, though they may continue to pursue legal remedies at trial.

She noted the plaintiffs held a concession agreement valid from July 1, 2024, to March 31, 2025, but this did not guarantee a favourable outcome.

Roz Mawar also dismissed the claim that LSH Capital’s lack of experience in managing KL Tower warranted court intervention.

The court has fixed June 9 to hear the interim injunction application.

The Communications Ministry earlier stated that MKLSB’s management contract ended on March 31, and that a 20-year concession was granted in May 2024 to LSH Service Master.