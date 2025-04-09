PUTRAJAYA, April 9 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has requested for a comprehensive list of workers and companies affected by the Putra Heights gas pipeline explosion to properly assess the damage and determine the necessary steps to aid recovery.

Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil disclosed this in his weekly press conference today.

“This afternoon, the ST (Energy Commission) will meet with FMM (Federation of Malaysian Manufacturers ) to discuss this issue, and the prime minister has asked the Human Resources Ministry to get a full list of all affected companies and factories from the Trade and Industry Ministry, to gather information on their workers and to understand the issues faced by the workers and the companies,” Fahmi said.

The minister said the immediate priority is to repair the damaged gas pipeline and restore stable gas supply to the affected businesses, while further actions and decisions will be taken after to address the long-term impacts.

The explosion, which occurred on the second day of Hari Raya, severely damaged nearly 200 homes in the area.