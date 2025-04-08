SUBANG JAYA, April 8 — Applicants for temporary vehicle assistance have now risen to more than 190, said Selangor State Investment, Trade, and Mobility Committee chairman Ng Sze Han.

However, the Bandar Kinrara assemblyman said the number of vehicles available, 200 in total, is still sufficient for the aid programme.

“This is based on requests from the victims. They filled out the forms that were distributed, and so far over 190 applications have been received.

“The number of temporary cars available is currently 200, so it’s still sufficient,” he told reporters after the handover of 30 temporary cars from Tan Chong Group to the Putra Heights gas pipeline fire victims at the LRT station here.

The group distributed a mix of car models including the Renault Captur and Koleos, Nissan X-Trail Hybrid and Almera, GAC Motor’s GS3 Emzoom, as well as three Aion Y electric vehicles.

The vehicles are being loaned to victims for a period of one month.

Other than Tan Chong motors, other automotive industry players such as Chery, Carsome and Carro also lent some of their vehicles to the victims here.

Ng said the remaining temporary cars will be distributed in the next three days.

One of the victims, Vinayagam, 55, said he needed the car to move around as his white Toyota Camry was damaged by the blaze.

“In one month, we can go and repair our cars. I need a car to go to work and to pick up my child, who is still studying,” he told Malay Mail.

“The car was melted and about 30 per cent damaged, but it is still repairable. It’s upsetting not being able to use the car,” he related.

Vinayagam was provided with a red Renault Captur today.

Another victim, Sooryamalar, 43, who received the Aion Y shared the same sentiment with Vinayagam.

“Both of my cars are already in the workshop, so I think this is very much helpful to all of us for the time being until we are quite settled with our accommodations and all the procedures we are going through,” she said.

The explosion, which rocked the Putra Heights neighbourhood on the second day of Hari Raya, damaged 219 homes and displaced hundreds of residents.

According to the yesterday’s data, of the 437 homes assessed, 218 have been declared safe while 219 sustained varying levels of damage.