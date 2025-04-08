SUBANG JAYA, April 8 — The Selangor government is in discussions with Petronas and Gas Malaysia Bhd to implement measures that will prevent a recurrence of the gas pipeline explosion, such as the one Putra Heights.

In a press conference, Selangor State Infrastructure and Agriculture Committee chairman Izham Hashim said that the meeting took place last week.

“Most importantly, what I’ve discussed in the infrastructure committee is the follow-up action regarding the gas pipeline grid throughout Selangor.

“We’ve had discussions with Petronas and Gas Malaysia to take additional steps to ensure an incident like this does not recur. That’s among the most important things we’re working on at the state government level,” he told reporters here.

Izham, however, said the details of the discussion would be presented at a later time.

“But it is indeed a matter of concern, not just any concern, but a concern for the future safety and security of the gas pipeline.

“We’ve already stressed in last week’s meeting that we must be prepared to make improvements based on this incident and the findings of the investigation, so that such incidents do not happen again.

“We still do not know the cause. Once we know, then we can carry out a comprehensive improvement plan on how to manage issues related to the safety of gas pipelines. From what we’ve seen, Petronas did follow standard operating procedures (SOPs) in terms of construction,” he added.

The explosion last Tuesday morning sent flames more than 30 metres into the air and temperatures soared to 1,000 degrees Celsius. It took nearly eight hours to bring the blaze under control.

The blaze damaged 219 homes and displaced hundreds of residents.

According to yesterday’s data, of the 437 homes assessed, 218 have been declared safe while 219 sustained varying levels of damage.