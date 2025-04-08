SUBANG JAYA, April 8 — Investigation work at the Putra Heights gas pipeline explosion site will now be carried out round-the-clock, Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said today.

He said this would expedite the process and is expected to be completed earlier than initially anticipated.

“The technical agencies involved in the investigation are still in the process of stabilising the ground at the site. This is to expose the pipelines involved in the explosion and fire.

“To expedite the process, we took two new measures starting yesterday. First, we increased the number of machinery involved in the operations.

“Second, we began 24 hour operations starting yesterday. So from now on, operations at the scene will continue for 24 hour,” he told reporters at a press conference here.

Previously, Hussein announced that it would need two weeks for the preliminary report.

Hussein said that the relevant technical agencies, namely the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), Fire and Rescue Department, Department of Occupational Safety and Health (Dosh), Public Works Department (JKR), and Petronas, will be on site 24 hours a day to monitor, analyse, and investigate every stage of the excavation work until the pipeline involved in the fire is fully exposed.

In another update, Hussein said that 270 out of 437 homes inspected by the Fire and Rescue Department, JKR, and Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) have been declared safe to return to as of today.

“The Fire Department has also completed its assessment of vehicles. Out of 571 vehicles inspected, 88 were found to have sustained damage exceeding 50 per cent.

“Meanwhile, 332 vehicles sustained damage or impact of less than 50 per cent, and 151 vehicles were found to be undamaged. These assessments were made for vehicles within a 325-metre radius from the explosion site,” he added.

Hussein also said that the police received 675 reports over the incident.

“Statements have been recorded from 186 witnesses,” he said.