GEORGE TOWN, April 8 — Landowners, along with residents, of 11 land lots in Permatang Damar Laut have been told to vacate their premises by April 15 to make way for phase one of the Pan Island Link 2A project.

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said all the interested parties will have to comply with the legal process to vacate the premises under Section 3(1)(a) of the Land Acquisition Act 1960.

He said April 15 is the latest date for them to vacate the lands as it was the second extension given by the state government.

The first extension date for them to vacate the lands was on February 28 after Chow met with the residents at his office on January 14.

Chow denied claims by the landowners that the compensation for land acquisition exercise were inadequate.

“A total RM24,274,838.94 in compensation and ex-gratia payment have been made by the district land office to the landowners and residents since December last year,” he said in a statement issued today.

He said the compensation paid was based on valuations made by the Valuation and Property Services Department (JPPH).

He said the sum paid to the landowners mostly exceeded RM1.5 million per landowner.

In the breakdown of the compensation awarded, some landowners were awarded RM2 million with the highest compensation at RM3.8 million.

“The three individuals who do not possess land titles were given ex-gratia payments of RM43,500 each despite their buildings being located on state-owned land,” he said.

He said the district land office has received objections, Form N (Objection submitted to the Court) from 30 interested parties involving 11 land lots as provided under the Land Acquisition Act 1960.

“The land office has six months, as provided by the act, to prepare Form O as reference to the court for a hearing on the objections to be held,” he said.

He said all appeals will have to go through the legal process under the Land Acquisition Act and the interested parties will have to accept any final decisions by the court.

“The state government will do its best to assist the affected parties to avoid any misunderstandings and to safeguard the interests of all involved,” he said.

The Pan Island Link 2A project is a 5.3km highway that will cater to the man-made island of Penang South Island (PSI) off Permatang Damar Laut.

The highway will link PSI to Penang island and connect to the Sultan Abdul Halim Muadzam Shah Bridge.

The highway will feature a 3km viaduct that runs along Jalan Batu Maung and the remaining 1.4km will be at-grade road.