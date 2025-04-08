PETALING JAYA, April 8 — A forensic pathologist who conducted the post-mortem on the body of Zayn Rayyan Abdul Matin concluded in the Sessions Court here on Tuesday that the cause of death of the autistic child was strangulation.

As reported by Sinar Harian, Dr Rohayu Shahar Adnan, a forensic medical consultant with the Department of Forensic Medicine at Pasir Gudang Hospital in Johor, provided this testimony during the trial of the neglect case, which is believed to have caused physical injury, involving Zaim Ikhwan Zahari, 30, and his wife, Ismanira Abdul Manaf, 30.

As the 27th prosecution witness, she stated that the finding was based on the post-mortem results when she was serving at Sungai Buloh Hospital at 12 noon on December 7, 2023.

In response to a question from Deputy public prosecutor Raja Zaizul Faridah Raja Zaharudin, Dr Rohayu, 54, explained that strangulation could occur, for example, using a rope, lanyard, or twisted fabric, and that it was not caused by suffocation.

While reading the witness statement, Dr Rohayu, 54, explained that the strangulation could be seen on the body of the deceased through bruising on the neck muscles and thyroid gland.

“This shows that the strangulation was forceful enough to block oxygen from reaching the lungs and brain, causing the deceased to suffocate and ultimately leading to death.

“There are strangulation marks on the neck, overlapping and located six centimetres below both the right and left ears. The neck muscles and thyroid gland under these marks also showed bruising,” she was quoted as saying.

She stated that the post-mortem also revealed signs of blunt and sharp force trauma.

Additionally, the witness, who has served in the field of forensic medicine since 2003, mentioned that foreign objects were found in the respiratory tract and stomach of Zayn Rayyan.

She stated that the roof of the mouth was also bruised, suggesting that a foreign object had been forcibly inserted into the mouth.

According to Sinar Harian, she clarified that the foreign object did not cause the death, as the cause of death was not choking.

She stated that there were also tears and abrasions in the child’s anus due to the insertion of a blunt object, although these were not fatal.

“There are signs of blunt trauma, such as bruising on the eyes, forehead, lips, back of the head, jaw, neck, right shoulder, between the shoulder blades, back, chest, abdomen, right side of the body, and both the right and left arms.

“There are also cuts, stab wounds, and slashes on the left ear extending to the back of the left side of the head,” said the witness, who is also a lecturer at Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM).

She further stated that slashes were also found on the right side of the back of the head, as well as cuts on the upper right arm and lower right arm.

She stated that the signs of blunt and sharp trauma were not fatal but were a result of physical abuse inflicted on the victim.

She also told the court that the injuries on the deceased were recent, as there were signs of the body’s defensive response, which could be seen through microscopic examination.

She said that the wrinkles on the palms and soles only indicated contact with or immersion in water, and were not the cause of death, as Zayn Rayyan did not drown.

“The body of the deceased had begun to decompose, as evidenced by the greenish skin colour, peeling, and a swollen abdomen.

“There were no defensive wounds or signs of punching or kicking on the victim,” she added, noting that no serious diseases were found in the internal organs.

Bernama reported, on June 13, 2024, Zaim Ikhwan and Ismanira, both aged 30, pleaded not guilty at the Sessions Court here to a charge of neglecting their six-year-old autistic child in a manner likely to cause him physical injury, at a location around PJU Damansara Damai from 12 noon on December 5 to 9.55 pm on December 6, 2023.

The charge was filed under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001 and is punishable under Section 31(1) of the same act, read together with Section 34 of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum fine of RM50,000 or imprisonment of up to 20 years, or both, if convicted.

On December 6, 2023, Zayn Rayyan was found dead in a stream near the Idaman Apartments area, Damansara Damai, at 10 pm, after he was reported missing the previous day.

The trial before Judge Dr Syahliza Warnoh continues tomorrow.