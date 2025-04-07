SHAH ALAM, April 7 — The technical probe on Putra Heights gas pipeline fire incident will only begin after April 15, Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said today.

He said the ground stabilisation works will begin this evening.

“Technical probe will only begin after April 15 as the process of strengthening and stabilising the ground will only begin today evening.

“So after April 14 or 15 the technical investigation team will evaluate what was the cause of the incident.

“As of now the police have a better picture (of the incident) based on their report yesterday, but we will still look at the other factors including surrounding effects,” Amirudin told a press conference here at the Selangor State Secretary building here.

The police said yesterday that the ground where the Putra Heights gas pipeline explosion occurred will require about 10 days to stabilise before the Department of Occupational Safety and Health (DOSH) can begin their technical investigation into the fire incident.

Selangor Police Chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan reportedly said that the area remains highly unstable and is currently waterlogged due to the ongoing rain.

Hussein also revealed a four-phase technical action plan for disaster recovery works.

The first phase saw a temporary diversion of the monsoon drain crossing the Petronas gas pipeline which was completed yesterday.

This was followed by heat mapping work between 100 and 650 degrees Celsius, covering a 300-metre radius.

Phase two will focus on stabilising ground conditions before excavation works for the exposed gas pipeline and to enable physical evidence gathering to be carried out.

There will be ground scanning, soil grading and sheet pile installation.

Phase three will be carried out to facilitate the investigation process by DOSH and the police, to identify the cause of the explosion. The last phase will see inspection, repair and reconnection processes of the affected gas pipeline supplied by Petronas Nasional Berhad.