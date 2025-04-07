SHAH ALAM, April 7 — Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari will be hosting several meetings sometime next week with relevant experts to discuss next course of action with regards to tariff rates announced by the US.

He said while he is aware of the exemption for the semiconductor industry from the increased tariff rates, he will continue to look at how to address the increased tariff rates at state level.

“I’m aware (of the tariffs), sometime next week, I will be meeting some experts (on this matter) to take following steps especially at state level, how can we tackle the impact of the increase tariff rates, (how) the 24 per cent raise will impact the SMEs (small-medium enterprises) in our country,” Amirudin told a press conference at the Selangor State Secretary building here today.

MORE TO COME