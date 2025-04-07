KUALA LUMPUR, April 7 — Kuala Lumpur police have tightened security in several key areas to ensure the smooth running of the 12th Asean Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors’ Meeting (AFMGM) and related meetings at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC), which begin today.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa said 22 senior police officers and 313 personnel of various ranks have been deployed to designated locations.

He said the deployment involves escort teams, security personnel, and traffic officers at key locations such as the main AFMGM venue at KLCC, the official hotels (Mandarin Oriental and Grand Hyatt), and several other sites involved in side events.

“We have also assigned mobile police units in the designated areas, in addition to ensuring that all officers and personnel involved are fully equipped and prepared to provide assistance and cooperation.

“We are also cooperating with Selangor police to handle foreign delegates’ arrivals and departures at KLIA (Kuala Lumpur International Airport) and Subang International Airport,” he told Bernama today.

Rusdi said that police have also carried out several special operations, conducted inspections and security screenings — particularly at meeting venues — and continuously updated relevant information to ensure security and smooth running of the AFMGM.

“On March 19, I presided over a security coordination meeting and received briefings from the Finance Ministry, the secretariat at Bukit Aman, relevant officers, and accommodation and meeting venue operators.

“We are committed to working with everyone to ensure not only a secure environment but also to provide a pleasant and memorable experience for participants and international delegates visiting Malaysia for this meeting,” he said.

More than 300 delegates, comprising Asean finance ministers, central bank governors, international financial institutions, and private sector representatives, are expected to attend the AFMGM and related meetings, investment conference, and exhibition, which will run until Thursday.

Over the four days, 14 meetings will be held, including high-level discussions with the Asean-US Business Council, Asean-European Union, and the Asean Business Advisory Council. — Bernama