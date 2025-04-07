SIBU, April 7 — A 42-year-old Chinese national was charged in the Magistrates’ Court here today with dangerous driving that resulted in the death of Sabah State Court director Marutin Pagan on March 30.

Sun Xue Song pleaded not guilty when the charge was read by the court interpreter before Magistrate Romario Jonoi.

He was accused of driving a sport utility vehicle dangerously, causing Marutin’s death at the Kanowit roundabout near here around 1pm on March 30.

The charge, framed under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987, carries a maximum jail term of 10 years and a fine of up to RM50,000 upon conviction.

The court denied granting bail to the accused as the offence was non-bailable.

It ruled that the likelihood of the accused absconding is significant, given that he is a foreigner charged with an offence that carries a mandatory minimum imprisonment term of five years, which may extend to 10 years.

The court ordered Sun’s continued remand and scheduled May 16 for pre-trial case management pending reassignment of the case to a different trial judge.

His driving licence was confiscated and suspended.

Earlier in the proceedings, Romario recused himself from hearing the case, as he had personally known the deceased.

Deputy public prosecutor Mark Kenneth Netto prosecuted the case, while Sun was represented by counsel Terence Tiong. — The Borneo Post