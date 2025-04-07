JOHOR BARU, April 7 — Johor Baru PKR branch chief Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir will defend his post at the branch party elections this month.

The Johor Baru Member of Parliament, in a post on Facebook, also shared the list of candidates for the branch’s top posts, as well as its Wanita and AMK leadership.

“To remain relevant, we need to focus on making an impact, setting the right priorities, solving real issues and steadfastly upholding the party’s principles and values.

“Therefore, I hereby present the line-up of candidates for the leadership of the Johor Baru PKR branch, AMK and Wanita with full integrity, trust and responsibility,” he said.

Akmal Nasrullah, who is also deputy minister of energy transition and water transformation, said that PKR must stay focused, especially in preparing for the next general election.

“We will continue to work hard to ensure that victory in the Johor Bahru Parliament continues to be a prerequisite for Keadilan to lead the federal government in Putrajaya,” he said.

Akmal Nasrullah, who first assumed the position of Johor Baru PKR branch head in 2014, said ensuring victory for the party in Johor Baru back then was not easy.

“It was a suicide mission at the time, but it became a mission completed, and the rest is history. However, the bigger challenge came after the victory; the people’s hopes and expectations continued to rise,” he said. — Bernama