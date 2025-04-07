KUALA LUMPUR, April 7 — AirAsia flight AK139 from Hong Kong to Kuala Lumpur experienced a technical issue yesterday that resulted in abnormal cabin pressure.

According to Free Malaysia Today (FMT), the airline said oxygen masks were automatically deployed as a safety precaution, and cabin crew responded appropriately during the incident.

“At no point was safety compromised,” AirAsia said in a statement, confirming the aircraft landed safely at KLIA Terminal 2 at 4.05pm.

“Following a comprehensive engineering assessment, the technical issue was identified and resolved, and the aircraft will be cleared for service today in full compliance with all safety regulations,” it added.

The airline thanked passengers for their cooperation during the flight and reiterated that their safety remains the airline’s top priority.

This marks the second mid-flight incident involving an AirAsia flight in just over a week, FMT reported.

On March 27, flight AK128 heading to Shenzhen turned back to KLIA2 as a precaution after a technical issue in one of its engines.