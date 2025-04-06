KUCHING, April 6 — A shoplot unit’s wall along Jalan Padungan here collapsed early this morning.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) dispatched firefighters from the Padungan fire station after receiving a call at 6.23am.

“Upon arrival it was found that the wall had cracked and collapsed.

“The firefighters evacuated the shoplot unit and its neighbouring unit, then set up barricade tapes at the scene,” it said in a statement.

No injuries or casualties were reported at the scene.

The shoplots along Jalan Padungan were constructed in the 1920s and 1930s, during the rubber plantation boom.

The area experienced its golden age from the 1950s to the early 1970s, serving as a bustling hub of activity.

Today, the century-old shoplots continue to thrive as a hub of commerce, culture, and gastronomy, attracting people from diverse backgrounds to enjoy local delicacies and immerse themselves in its unique atmosphere.

The area is a harmonious blend of century-old shoplots and sleek, modern high-rise structures. — The Borneo Post