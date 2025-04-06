KOTA BARU, April 6 — Two teenage boys were killed when their motorcycle collided with another motorbike coming from the opposite direction on Jalan Kutan in Tumpat at 12.15 am last night.

Tumpat Police Chief Mohd Khairi Shafie said initial investigations indicated the two teenagers, aged 17 and 16, were travelling from Pasir Pekan to Pasir Mas.

“They are believed to have been performing dangerous stunts by lifting the motorcycle’s front wheel while overtaking a car.

“This action caused them to enter the opposite lane and collide with a motorcycle ridden by a 53-year-old man,” he said in a statement today.

As a result of the collision, both teenage riders suffered severe head injuries and were declared dead at the scene by a medical assistant from Tumpat Hospital.

Mohd Khairi said the bodies of the victims were sent to Tumpat Hospital for post-mortem examinations. The 53-year-old motorcyclist, who sustained serious leg injuries, was referred to the Raja Perempuan Zainab II Hospital for treatment. — Bernama



