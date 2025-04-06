KUALA LUMPUR, April 6 — A private company has loaned more than 10 gas detectors to assist the authorities in conducting a thorough investigation into the gas pipeline fire in Putra Heights, Subang Jaya.

A certified trainer for gas detection from MSA Safety, Nur Fadhilah Mohd Khalid, said eight of them are Altair 4XR personal gas detectors, while the remaining units are Altair 5X multi-gas detectors.

She said MSA Safety, an American manufacturer and supplier of safety equipment, has loaned the devices for as long as they are needed to allow the authorities to enter the incident area safely.

“The Altair 5X multi-gas detector is equipped with a pump that allows direct gas sampling from risk areas. This device can detect gas leaks within an approximately 10 feet radius and is suitable for use in confined and open spaces.

“The Altair 4XR gas detector, on the other hand, operates in diffusion mode, which absorbs gas when in close proximity to a source.

“However, both models will emit an alarm if hazardous gases are detected,” she said, adding that if the alarm is triggered, users must immediately evacuate the area.

She spoke to reporters at the Putra Heights incident control post today.

According to Nur Fadhilah, the gas detectors have been available in the market since 2008 and were deployed in several disaster sites, including during the Sungai Kim Kim pollution incident in Pasir Gudang, Johor, in March 2019.

“Its ability to detect multiple key gases, including oxygen, carbon monoxide, and hydrogen sulfide, has rendered it a preferred choice among major industry players such as Petronas to ensure operational safety,” she added.

The Petronas gas pipeline inferno, which broke out at 8.10am on Tuesday, saw flames soaring over 30 metres with temperatures reaching up to 1,000 degrees Celsius. The blaze took nearly eight hours to extinguish fully.

The incident displaced 1,254 people from 308 families, with 87 homes deemed uninhabitable. A total of 148 homes were also impacted, sustaining damage but considered livable after an inspection process. — Bernama