KUALA LUMPUR, April 6 — Students from higher learning institutions (IPT) affected by the gas pipeline disaster in Putra Heights, Subang Jaya, can attend classes online when the academic session begins tomorrow.

Higher Education director-general Datuk Prof Dr Azlinda Azman said the facility is available to students at public universities as well as those in polytechnics and community colleges.

“I have instructed that classes be held online to allow flexibility at public universities, and all institutions are fully prepared to assist.

“These students are bright individuals, and we do not want this incident to distract them from their studies,” she told reporters after an aid presentation session by Yayasan Perkasa Siswa (YPS) to IPT students at the Temporary Evacuation Centre (PPS) at Masjid Putra Heights here today.

The devastating fire at the Petronas gas pipeline in Putra Heights at 8.10am on Tuesday saw flames reaching more than 30 metres high, with temperatures soaring to 1,000 degrees Celsius. It took nearly eight hours to be completely extinguished.

The incident rendered 87 homes uninhabitable, while another 148 homes were affected but deemed safe to be occupied after checks were conducted. More than 100 people injured while over 300 were displaced.

However, no deaths were reported. — Bernama