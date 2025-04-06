KUALA LUMPUR, April 6 – The Malaysia Hindu Sangam (MHS) today reportedly submitted a memorandum to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) urging the formation of a regulatory body for Hindu temples nationwide.

According to a Malaysiakini report, the body is proposed to handle temple registration, land status, and dispute resolution.

“We want to make sure there’s good governance of temples,” MHS secretary-general Vinayagamoorthii was quoted as saying.

MHS also reportedly suggested a digital registration system to record temples’ details, including annual financial reports.

The memorandum was reportedly handed to the PMO’s Shanmugam Mookan by MHS president T Ganesan during a town hall in Brickfields.

The town hall was called following backlash over the recent relocation of the Dewi Sri Pathrakaliamman Temple in Jalan Masjid India to make way for a Madani Mosque.