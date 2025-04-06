KUALA LUMPUR, April 6 — Singer Bea Sobar Bea, whose real name is Wan Norshaheeda Azlin Wan Ismail, 30, also known as Eda Ezrin, will reportedly have to remain in the Narathiwat Provincial Central Prison for at least another month starting today, along with her husband and four friends.

According to a report by Apa Khabar TV, the Narathiwat Provincial Court made this decision after granting a request from the provincial prosecutor to extend the deadline for filing an appeal regarding their release.

“Based on records in our court’s computer system, the prosecutor filed the application on 2 April (Wednesday),” a court spokesperson was quoted as saying.

“It shows that the prosecutor requested to extend the deadline — originally set to end on 6 April — by one month.

“The prosecutor explained that more time is needed to gather additional evidence linking the singer and the five other accused to the alleged joint possession and intent to sell 6,059 methamphetamine pills.”

Reportedly, if the appeal is later approved, the case involving Eda Ezrin and the five other accused will proceed to the Narathiwat Court of Appeal.