KUALA LUMPUR, April 5 — Malaysia’s Foreign Minister, Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, received a phone call from US Secretary of State Marco Rubio yesterday.

In a post on his Facebook account yesterday, Mohamad said their discussion touched on, among other things, the Malaysia-United States bilateral relations under the Comprehensive Cooperation Framework.

“We discussed and planned a suitable date to hold the ASEAN-US Special Summit in conjunction with Malaysia’s Chairmanship of ASEAN in 2025,” he said.

Malaysia officially assumed the Chairmanship of ASEAN starting Jan 1, 2025, with the theme “Inclusivity and Sustainability”, reflecting the country’s aspirations to shape a united and prosperous ASEAN.

Earlier, Mohamad stated that the 46th ASEAN Summit will be held on May 26 and 27, while the ASEAN Summit with Dialogue Partners will take place starting at the end of October. — Bernama