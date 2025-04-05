KUALA LUMPUR, April 5 — His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, paid a visit to the site of the recent gas pipeline fire in Putra Heights this morning.

Free Malaysia Today, reported that His Majesty arrived at 9.50am and was welcomed by the Raja Muda of Selangor, Tengku Amir Shah, as well as Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari.

After being briefed by Amirudin, the King reportedly proceeded to the temporary relief centre at a local mosque, where he met with affected residents and presented them with donations.

His Majesty was also said to have spent approximately 40 minutes surveying the damage at the blast site, where the explosion left behind a 10-metre-deep crater.

The gas pipeline fire in Putra Heights broke out on the morning of April 1, sending flames over 30 metres into the air and reaching temperatures of 1,000 degrees Celsius.

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Ibrahim (centre, front) receiving a briefing during a visit the site of the gas pipeline fire incident in Putra Heights here today. — Bernama pic

It took emergency responders nearly eight hours to fully extinguish the blaze, which left 87 homes completely destroyed and damaged 148 others.

Investigations and recovery efforts involving multiple agencies, including the police, APM, TNB, and local authorities, are still ongoing.

Subang Jaya police chief Wan Azlan Wan Mamat, when contacted by Bernama, said they are holding joint talks with the agencies involved this morning on the next steps at the location.