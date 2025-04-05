JOHOR BARU, April 5 — Johor police confirmed that a 10-year-old boy, who was swept away by strong currents after falling into a drain at Taman Kota Masai, Pasir Gudang, was rescued by passersby.

Seri Alam police chief ACP Mohd Sohaimi Ishak verified a one-minute, 36-second viral video on the Facebook page Lanun Selatan, which showed the boy being carried away by the current.

“The boy and his friend were heading to his uncle’s house after Friday prayers when he slipped and fell into the drain. He was swept away by the fast-moving current due to heavy rain,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Sohaimi said passersby rescued the boy about 100 meters from where he fell. He escaped with minor scrapes to his knee and elbow.

He urged parents and guardians to supervise their children, especially during the rainy season, and avoid risky outdoor activities.

The video ignited widespread criticism of the individual who filmed the incident without stepping in to help, with many condemning the act as prioritising the wrong things and lacking humanity. — Bernama