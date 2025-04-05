KOTA BARU, April 5 — Traffic along the federal road in the Gua Musang district was congested for up to 20 kilometres today due to the surge in vehicles as people returned to the federal capital after the Hari Raya Aidilfitri holidays.

Gua Musang district police chief Supt Sik Choon Foo said the congestion occurred at the Gua Musang–Kuala Lipis border entry point from morning until 6.30 pm.

“The congestion stretches from Gua Musang town all the way to the Rantau Manis Rest and Service Area (R&R), covering a distance of around 15km to 20km.

“Police personnel are on the ground managing traffic dispersal and flow to ease movement,” he told Bernama.

He said vehicles were moving slowly and the heavy traffic was expected to continue into Sunday night.

Meanwhile, traffic flow along the Pasir Puteh-Terengganu route, including at the Tok Bali-Kuala Besut border checkpoint, was reported to be smooth but slow as of 6.30 pm today.

Pasir Puteh district police chief Supt Zaizul Rizal Zakaria said the volume of vehicles in both directions was expected to remain high into Sunday night.

“Traffic flow on all roads in Pasir Puteh heading towards the Terengganu border is generally smooth, except for minor congestion in the Wakaf Lichong area.

“If there are any complaints of congestion, our officers will carry out regular patrols, involving the traffic unit and mobile patrol vehicles,” he said. — Bernama