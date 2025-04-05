KUALA LUMPUR, April 5 — His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, today presented personal contributions through Yayasan Sultan Ibrahim Johor to the victims of the Putra Heights gas pipeline blaze in Subang Jaya near here.

A total of 308 heads of households affected by the disaster, who are being sheltered at the temporary relief centre (PPS) at Dewan Serbaguna, Masjid Putra Heights, received cash assistance of RM1,000 each to ease their burden.

His Majesty also spent time engaging with and enquiring about the wellbeing of the victims at the relief centre.

Earlier, the monarch arrived at the relief centre at 10.22 am, accompanied by the Raja Muda of Selangor, Tengku Amir Shah Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah.

Also present were Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari, Minister of Agriculture and Food Security Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu, Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar, and Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay.

As of 8 am today, a total of 382 victims from 98 families were still sheltering at the PPS.

The fire at the Petronas gas pipeline, which occurred at 8.10 am on Tuesday (April 1), saw flames soaring over 30 metres high with temperatures reaching 1,000 degrees Celsius, and it took nearly eight hours to be completely extinguished.

A total of 87 houses have been declared as “total loss” in the aftermath of the disaster while 148 other affected houses that sustained damage are deemed to be safe and can be occupied after repairs.

Meanwhile, in a post on the Facebook page of Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar, His Majesty expressed appreciation to all personnel of government departments and agencies, as well as non-governmental organisations, who joined forces to assist the victims. — Bernama