KUALA LUMPUR, April 5 — Social media personality Syarul Ema Rena Abu Samah, better known as Ratu Naga, has issued an apology after wrongly accusing a Chinese school in Perak of singing the Malaysian national anthem in Chinese.

The incident unfolded after Syarul Ema, who is also a Perikatan Nasional activist, uploaded a video showing pupils singing at a school event attended by DAP Socialist Youth chief Woo Kah Leong.

In her original post, she appeared to suggest the students were disrespecting Negaraku — a claim that quickly drew backlash from netizens and went viral after others began resharing the clip.

Yesterday, Syarul Ema took to Facebook to clarify what happened, saying she had taken down her post within 10 minutes after realising her mistake.

“For some cybertroopers who claimed I’ve mocked the Perak Anthem, they are mistaken. I didn’t even mention it was the state anthem,” she wrote.

She also pointed out that the video’s spread did not originate from her page.

“The video didn’t go viral from my platform, as some managed to download and share it,” she added.

Her clarification came amid mounting criticism online, with many accusing her of stoking racial sensitivities.