KUALA LUMPUR, April 5 — The government has cancelled its Selangor state-level Madani Aidilfitri Open House that was scheduled to take place tomorrow in a show of respect to the victims of the recent Putra Heights gas fire.

Making the announcement, Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said the decision was made with the consent of Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah and the agreement of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

"On behalf of the entire Selangor state government, I apologise for any inconvenience caused by this cancellation, which was made to honour the victims and families affected by the incident in Putra Heights," he said in a Facebook post.

"Our heartfelt appreciation goes to the entire organising team who have worked tirelessly to make the event possible as planned, but I deeply value the shared understanding in prioritising a greater public interest."

He said that all food and preparations for the event will now be redirected to temporary evacuation centres, orphanages, boarding schools, and security personnel.

The gas pipeline fire in Putra Heights broke out on the morning of April 1, sending flames over 30 metres into the air and reaching temperatures of 1,000 degrees Celsius.

It took emergency responders nearly eight hours to fully extinguish the blaze, which left 87 homes completely destroyed and damaged 148 others.