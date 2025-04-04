SHAH ALAM, April 4 — Selangor police are investigating an individual for unlawfully using the honorary title Darjah Kebesaran Sultan Selangor “Datuk Seri,” said Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan.

Hussein said a report was received stating that the individual had been using the title on Facebook. However, it was verified that the suspect was never officially awarded the honour.

“Preliminary investigations confirm that the Facebook account owner clearly referred to himself as ‘Datuk Seri,’ claiming the title was conferred by the Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah,” he said in a statement today.

Hussein urged the account owner to cooperate with the investigation and called on anyone with relevant information to contact 03-5520 2222.

“The Darjah Kebesaran Sultan Selangor is a symbol of honour and prestige that must be protected and respected from misuse. Firm action will be taken against anyone found to have unlawfully assumed or misused this title,” he added.

The case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code and Section 3(1) of the Offences Relating to Awards Act 2017. — Bernama