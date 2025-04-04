KUALA LUMPUR, April 4 — A total of 142 victims of the gas pipeline fire in Putra Heights, Subang Jaya have received counselling at the Social Support Centre (PSSS) since it began operating at a relief centre at Putra Heights Mosque on Tuesday.



PSSS coordinator Noor Amira Mohamed Yatim said the initiative, which was launched by the National Welfare Foundation under the Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development (KPWKM), not only offers counselling services, but also provides emotional support to victims who have been traumatised by the incident.





“Most of the victims expressed concerns about the condition of their homes, and their children’s schooling, leading to emotional distress such as depression and anxiety.“Through sessions with counsellors, they are also guided in planning strategies to address their problems,” she told Bernama today.Noor Amira said that besides providing emotional support to reduce trauma, the centre also helps coordinate assistance contributed by various parties.Noor Amira also mentioned that 16 counsellors work in shifts at the PSSS, which operates 24 hours a day.She encouraged more victims needing emotional support, including those not sheltering at the relief centre, to seek the services available.The fire involving a Petronas gas pipeline in Jalan Putra Harmoni, Putra Heights at 8.10am last Tuesday, affected 1,254 people from 308 families. — Bernama