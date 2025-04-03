KUALA LUMPUR, April 3 — Prasarana Malaysia Berhad (Prasarana) through the Prasarana Prihatin programme has provided six Rapid KL On-Demand vans free of charge to the victims of the gas pipeline blaze in Putra Heights, Subang Jaya.

In a statement, it said the free door-to-door shuttle van service will be provided to assist the victims starting today until the situation stabilises.

According to the statement, the operational route is from the temporary relief centre (PPS) at the Putra Heights Mosque Hall to the residential areas surrounding Putra Heights, Kampung Puchong Tengah and Kampung Kuala Sungai Baru.

“In addition to the bus captain, senior traffic control officers and auxiliary police will also be on-site to assist with the movement of the community to and from the PPS, as well as to ensure that the service runs smoothly,” said the statement.

“This initiative aims to facilitate the movement of victims to retrieve their necessities and personal documents from their homes while they take shelter in the PPS.”

Prasarana is also collaborating with the Petaling District and Land Office to ensure that the mobility needs of the victims are managed properly.

“Prasarana is determined to always play the role of a public transportation service provider that not only focuses on the daily mobility of the people but also on corporate responsibility in helping the communities that need it.

“It is hoped that this initiative can alleviate the burden of the victims affected by this fire incident,” the statement said.

The inferno that occurred at 8.10am on Tuesday resulted in a row of residences and properties, including vehicles, within a 500 metre radius from the location of the incident being destroyed and damaged due to the heat of the fire, in addition to leaving a significant impact with a crater measuring about 32 feet deep and approximately 70 by 80 feet wide.

Following the incident, hundreds of residents lost their homes and were relocated to PPS, while dozens more were injured with burn marks and treated at health facilities. — Bernama