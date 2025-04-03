ALOR SETAR, April 3 — The Kedah government is set to draft new guidelines that may prohibit the ownership of aggressive dog breeds as pets in residential areas across the state.

State Housing, Local Government and Health Committee chairman Mansor Zakaria said the move follows an incident where five individuals were attacked and bitten by two Rottweilers in Taman Desa Bidara, Kuala Ketil, Baling, last Tuesday.

“I met with the dog owner along with other relevant parties, and after discussions, the owner agreed to surrender the dogs to the Veterinary Office for them to be put down.

“These aggressive breeds are not suitable for residential areas. This is already the second case, and this time, five victims were involved — it is a very serious matter,” he said in a statement today.

He added that he had visited all the victims, who are currently receiving treatment at government and private hospitals. Their conditions are reported to be stable, with some having undergone surgery due to severe dog bite injuries.

“Their injuries are quite severe, and they are also traumatised. They hope this case will be resolved properly, which is why we will draft guidelines to prevent such incidents from happening again,” he said.

Previously, Bernama reported that five individuals were injured after being bitten by two Rottweilers, which allegedly escaped from their cage in Taman Desa Bidara, Kuala Ketil.

Meanwhile, Kedah Veterinary Services Department director Dr Shaharul Amar Talib confirmed that both Rottweilers involved in the attack were euthanised yesterday. — Bernama