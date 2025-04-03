PETALING JAYA, April 3 — The Fire Department and Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) will conduct wiring checks today on 115 houses in Taman Harmoni that were affected by the gas pipeline fire in Putra Heights.

Subang Jaya district police chief Wan Azlan Wan Mamat said the Fire Department’s inventory checks found that the 115 houses were likely in good condition and could have power restored.

“This morning, the Fire Department’s inventory checks found that 115 houses are likely in good condition.

“Tomorrow (today), the Fire Department and TNB, along with the respective homeowners, will conduct final checks and attempt to restore power.

“I urge homeowners to be patient as we coordinate a suitable time for the checks. Owners should be present at the stipulated time and avoid gathering in large numbers to prevent unnecessary tension in the area,” he said yesterday, adding that residents should also take precautions against the hot weather.

Wan Azlan said affected residents would be notified about the timeline for the checks with the Fire Department and TNB.

“We need to ensure the wiring in the houses is still intact before restoring power,” he said.

A total of 305 residents have been displaced following a blast caused by a leak in a Petronas gas pipeline in Putra Heights.

The fire, which broke out at 8.10am, was fully extinguished by 3.45pm.

However, 88 housing and shophouse units sustained fire damage ranging from 10 to 90 per cent.