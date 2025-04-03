KUALA LUMPUR, April 3 — The latest US tariff move is set to test Apple Inc’s supply chain strategy, with Malaysia — a growing base for its Mac computer assembly — among several key countries targeted.

Malaysian exports to the US will be subject to a 24 per cent import duty starting April 9.

Bloomberg reported today that the policy threatens Apple’s efforts to shift production away from China, which will now be subject to a total tariff of 54 per cent, up from 20 per cent, following a new 34 per cent duty.

Other key countries in Apple’s supply chain, including Vietnam, India, Thailand and Ireland, will also be affected, with new tariffs ranging from 20 to 46 per cent.

Apple shares reportedly fell nearly eight per cent in after-hours trading as investors reacted to concerns over higher costs and pressure on profit margins.

However, Bloomberg Intelligence analysts Anurag Rana and Andrew Girard were quoted as saying that they believe Apple is unlikely to raise product prices in the near term, due to weak global consumer sentiment.

The company recently pledged a US$500 billion (RM2.2 trillion) investment in the US to help ease political tensions, but the majority of its manufacturing remains concentrated overseas, particularly in China and Southeast Asia.