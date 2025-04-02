KUALA LUMPUR, April 2 — Mercy Malaysia is providing mental health support in the aftermath of yesterday's tragic gas pipeline fire in Putra Heights, Subang Jaya, which injured more than 100 people and displaced many residents.

In a Facebook post, the organisation announced its collaboration with the Social Welfare Department (JKM) to provide psychological support and organise child-friendly activities to help those affected cope with the trauma.

“We extend our deepest empathy and solidarity to those affected by this disaster,” the post read.

Mercy Malaysia also expressed gratitude to the Public Health Department and rescue teams for their tireless efforts in ensuring the safety and well-being of those affected.

In support of the affected communities, the organisation has also launched a fundraising initiative to aid its response efforts.

Contributions can be made to CIMB Account 8000792908, with "MERCY Malaysia - Pipeline" as the reference.

Meanwhile, the Malaysian Red Crescent (MRC) has mobilised its Selangor Chapter to assist the affected community.

According to its Facebook post, dedicated volunteers from its Kuala Lumpur and Selangor Chapters are managing a temporary relief centre (PPS) at Dewan Serbaguna Masjid Putra Heights. The effort is being carried out in collaboration with the Smart Selangor Operation Centre (SSOC) and JKM.

MRC has also deployed emergency ambulances to the scene, providing first aid and medical support to those affected.

“Our hearts go out to all those impacted, and we will remain on the ground for as long as needed to ensure the community’s safety and well-being,” it said. — Bernama