KUALA LUMPUR, April 1 — The Fire and Rescue Department estimates that it will take four hours to complete the controlled burn-off of gas from three identified pipelines in Putra Heights.

The devastating blaze, which broke out on the second day of Hari Raya, caused widespread destruction in the area, affecting hundreds of residents, with many being hospitalised.

“First, the entire pipeline involved spans from gate valve 210 to gate valve 211, which is 18 km long.

“From gate valve 211 to gate valve 212, the pipeline is 14 km long. As per our standard operating procedures (SOPs) and the design of the pipeline, we shut the gate valves closest to the affected area — gate valve 210 at 8:51 am and gate valve 211 at 8:46 am,” Fire and Rescue Department director-general Datuk Nor Hisham Mohammad said in a press conference.

Nor Hisham also explained that, as a contingency, authorities also ordered the shutdown of gate valves 209 and 211 due to continuing pressure readings inside the burning pipeline.

“We have now closed all these pipelines and expect it will take some time before all the gas burns off. Once that is done, we have also ordered Petronas, which has already conducted gas release works at the three main gate valves — gate valve 210, gate valve 211, and gate valve 212,” he added.

Nor Hisham said the gas release works would take approximately four hours to complete, though he hopes it can be finished earlier.

He also appealed for the public to contact the command centre if they have information about missing family members in the affected area, so the team can check if they were possibly left behind.

The Fire and Rescue Department will also begin neutralising works in the affected residential areas, as harmful elements from the explosion could still pose a fire hazard in homes.

A total of 112 people have been affected by the gas pipeline fire in Putra Heights this morning, with 63 requiring hospitalisation, Selangor deputy police chief DCP Mohd Zaini Abu Hassan confirmed earlier.

Mohd Zaini said 37 homes in Taman Harmoni and 10 in the neighbouring Kampung Sungai Baru were affected by the blaze.