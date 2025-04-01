SUBANG JAYA, April 1 — The initial report on the gas pipeline fire incident at Jalan Putra Harmoni, Putra Heights here is expected to be completed within 72 hours, said Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari.

He said a thorough investigation would be conducted to identify the cause of the incident.

At the same time, he also advised the public not to speculate on the incident, but to channel any information that could help the authorities.

“We will conduct a thorough investigation to find out what caused this incident while information shared on social media needs to be verified.

“If you have any (information), please pass it on to the authorities so that we can conduct a thorough investigation into this issue. Hopefully the police will get a thorough investigation so that we can get clues to the cause of (this incident),” he said.

Amirudin said this when met by reporters after visiting the victims of the fire at the temporary evacuation centre at the Putra Heights Mosque Multipurpose Hall here, today.

Meanwhile, he advised the affected residents not to return to their homes until the situation is declared safe by the authorities.

“The area that we will temporarily close is 28 hectares, which is approximately 290 square metres in radius covering two localities, namely Taman Harmoni and Kampung Kuala Sungai Baru.

“Currently, the fire department is advising residents not to return home because we are afraid that a second incident may occur. I appeal to the people to avoid going (home) in the next 48 hours,” he said. — Bernama