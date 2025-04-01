PETALING JAYA, April 1 — 'It felt like a constant roaring of an airplane turbine.

Those were the words of Wataniah Kayoon, a resident of Kampung Tengah Puchong, around five kilometres from a gas pipeline fire in Putra Heights, close to Puchong, which is still raging.

Wataniah said she was awoken by the roars, despite the distance, at around 7am today.

"Since yesterday was the first day of Raya, most of us were asleep but we were woken up abruptly because we wanted find out what was causing the scorching heat and noise from the shaking of the iron grilles," she told Malay Mail when met.

Wataniah also said residents near the blaze were seen jumping into the nearby Klang River to save themselves according to videos circulated in her community group.

Crowd of bystanders have gathered along Persiaran Harmoni, several hundred metres away, to observe a still raging inferno from a gas pipeline that have prompted evacuations.

Watanaih Kayoon speaks to Malay Mail in Kampung Tengah Puchong on April 1, 2025. — Picture by Choo Choy May .

As of 11am, the blaze is still yet to be extinguished.

Malay Mail has also observed a police roadblock has been set up at near the intersection at Petronas Putra Height to direct traffic from the area.

Firefighters from multiple stations, including Subang Jaya, Puchong, Shah Alam, Bukit Jelutong, Cyberjaya, Rawang, Klang Selatan, Klang Utara, and Damansara, were deployed to

MORE TO COME