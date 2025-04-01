PUTRA HEIGHTS, April 1 — A massive fire continues to burn at a gas pipeline in Putra Heights, Subang Jaya, with the blaze now spreading to nearby residential areas.

The fire, which broke out earlier this morning, remains uncontrollable, though emergency efforts are underway to contain it.

The fire, triggered by a gas pipeline leak at Jalan Putra Harmoni around 8.10am, has engulfed approximately 500 meters of the pipeline.

In an effort to limit the damage, Petronas has successfully shut off the valve of the affected pipeline, though the fire remains active.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department assistant director of operations Ahmad Mukhlis Mukhtar said firefighters arrived at the scene 12 minutes later.

Emergency responders quickly evacuated residents from nearby homes as the fire threatened to spread further.

As of 10am, fire and rescue teams had successfully rescued seven victims, including two elderly individuals.

No fatalities have been reported at this time, but the full extent of the damage to homes in the area is still being assessed.

Firefighters from multiple stations, including Subang Jaya, Puchong, Shah Alam, Bukit Jelutong, Cyberjaya, Rawang, Klang Selatan, Klang Utara, and Damansara, were deployed.

A total of 78 personnel, including support from various fire stations, are on the scene, working tirelessly to control the blaze.

Meanwhile Selangor Menteri Besar, Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari, has confirmed that the fire in Putra Heights is still being actively managed by the fire and rescue teams.

“Efforts to extinguish the blaze are ongoing, and authorities have instructed the evacuation of residents in the surrounding areas for their safety,” he said in a statement.

He added that the District Disaster Management Unit has activated a Temporary Evacuation Centre (PPS) at the Masjid Putra Heights, where affected victims are being sheltered temporarily until the situation is brought under control and normalcy is restored.