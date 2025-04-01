SERIAN, April 1 — A female motorcyclist sustained a sprained and wounded left leg after she crashed into a drain at Kampung Pasir near Taman Pasir here today.

Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) responded to the distress call at 11.48am, dispatching a team from Serian fire station to the scene.

“The incident involved a woman who rode a motorcycle, crashed and fell into a roadside drain.

“Paramedics, upon arrival, conducted first aid treatment on the victim before she was sent to Serian Hospital,” Bomba said in a statement. — The Borneo Post