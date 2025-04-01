SELANGAU, April 1 — A driver escaped unharmed, while his passenger sustained injuries after their Perodua Axia collided with a trailer parked on the road shoulder at Mile 42, Jln Sibu-Selangau, last night.

Sibu Zone 4 Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) chief Andy Alie said a distress call was received at 7.37pm, prompting a team from the Selangau fire station to be dispatched to the scene.

Upon arrival, the team found a blue Perodua Axia had crashed into the rear of a parked trailer in front of a bus stop, he said.

He added that the 30-year-old driver was uninjured, while his 33-year-old passenger suffered injuries to his left leg and was trapped inside the wrecked vehicle.

Bomba personnel extricated the injured passenger before handing him over to a Civil Defence Force (APM) ambulance, which transported him to the Selangau Health Clinic for treatment.

The rescue operation concluded at 8.29pm. — The Borneo Post