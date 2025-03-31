SEREMBAN, March 31 — While Muslims across the country gather with their loved ones to celebrate Aidilfitri, the reality is starkly different for those who must observe the festive occasion behind the Iron Curtain.

Being away from family, especially during the joyous preparations for Raya, is a painful experience for those serving sentences for past mistakes.

For Azman, 42, a former welder currently serving time at the Mantin Resident Reintegration Centre (PRP), the absence of his family during Aidilfitri has been particularly difficult. It has now been three years since he last celebrated with them.

“Since imprisoned here, I can no longer fulfil my responsibilities as a husband and father. In the past, as Aidilfitri approached, I would take my children, wife, and parents shopping for Raya clothes. Now, I can’t do that anymore.

“It’s sad, truly heartbreaking, but I have to accept this punishment as a consequence of my own actions. I deeply regret my mistakes. Aidilfitri is now a time for self-reflection,” he said when met by Bernama at the centre.

Recalling the darkest moments of his life, Azman was arrested in his hometown in Kemaman, Terengganu, on March 16, 2023, and was sentenced to five years in prison and one stroke of the cane for drug trafficking.

His sentence was later commuted to three years and four months.

As Aidilfitri approaches, Azman finds himself yearning for the cherished traditions he once shared with his family-especially his mother’s nasi himpit with peanut sauce and his beloved wife’s tomato rice.

“My mother’s cooking has a special touch-there’s nothing like it. That’s what I miss the most. If only I could help her in the kitchen, preparing for Raya, or clean the house together like we used to.

“With just one year left before my release, I hope to turn my life around and make amends for my past mistakes,” he added.

Another PRP inmate, known as Wak, 40, from East Central Java, Indonesia, also expressed his deep sorrow at being unable to celebrate Raya with his family for the first time this year.

Wak was arrested last year and sentenced to two years in prison for drug possession and without proper travel documents.

“The saddest part is that my family doesn’t even know I’m in prison. My wife and children have no idea. In the past, I would return to my village at the end of Ramadan to buy Raya clothes for my two kids-but this year, I won’t be going home,” he said. 1