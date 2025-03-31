KUCHING, March 31 — A Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration turned into a terrifying ordeal for a family in Kampung Goebilt, Muara Tebas, when the floor of their house suddenly collapsed this morning.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) responded to the emergency, dispatching a team from the Tabuan Jaya fire station after receiving a distress call around 11.10am.

“There were four people injured — two men and two young girls. The villagers took them to the hospital before the rescue team arrived,” Bomba said in a statement.

Jamel Jamaah, 65, a resident of the house, recounted the harrowing moment when the floor gave way beneath his family members.

“I was sitting at a corner of the living room when many of my family members came to visit. There was about 10 of us, including visiting family members.

“Suddenly, I heard a noise, and then I saw all of them tumble down,” he told reporters.

Two of his grandchildren sustained injuries in the incident.

He also revealed that his house, built in 1983, is now 42 years old—the same age as his eldest child.

“One of my in-laws and my grandchild fainted. We rushed them to the hospital without a second thought,” Jamel added.

The affected family members are currently taking shelter at the village community hall. — The Borneo Post