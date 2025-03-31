KUALA LUMPUR, March 31 — Giving duit raya has been a cherished tradition during Hari Raya Aidilfitri in Malaysia for decades.

For some, it’s even the best part of the celebration.

With digital payments becoming the norm, e-duit raya is now a convenient alternative.

But while some Malaysians are embracing the cashless method, many still prefer the traditional way of handing out duit raya in festive packets.

Easy and convenient

For 24-year-old Nasreen Khalip, this year’s Aidilfitri is extra special — it’s her first time giving duit raya, and she’s going cashless.

“We already use online payments so much in daily transactions, so this just feels like the next step,” the KL native told Malay Mail.

“I’m excited to try it out since it’s different from the usual way of handing out duit raya in packets.

“Now I’ll just ask for their QR codes and send them their duit raya!”

Beyond convenience, Nasreen also finds the cashless approach more eco-friendly, eliminating the need for bank visits to get fresh notes and the hassle of placing them in festive packets.

However, she still plans to give traditional duit raya to younger children who don’t have smartphones or bank accounts.

Nasreen Khalip (front right) is excited for her first year of giving out duit raya. — Picture courtesy of Nasreen Khalip

Tradition still holds strong

For businessman Ungku Adika Iskandar Ungku Fadzil, 46, the traditional method remains his favourite, but he doesn’t mind going digital in a pinch.

“I actually used e-duit raya once when I ran out of cash and packets during Hari Raya,” he recalled.

For Adika, the excitement of receiving duit raya in hand is part of what makes the celebration special.

“I grew up in an era where we queued up for duit raya — our baju Melayu pockets would be thick with cash, and we’d even smell like money!

“That’s what makes Raya fun for kids. And for adults, seeing their reactions when they receive duit raya is priceless.”

That said, he acknowledged the downside of physical duit raya — kids sometimes misplace their packets, which isn’t an issue with digital transfers.

For tradition’s sake

Mother-of-two Farhyn Fateha had initially planned to switch to e-duit raya this year but changed her mind at the last-minute.

Despite the hassle of preparing the cash-filled packets, she felt it was worth it to maintain the tradition of personally handing out duit raya.

For 64-year-old retiree Hanim Mohamed, giving physical duit raya holds sentimental value, reminding her of her late parents.

“I remember how Tok Chuck (her late mother) would give each grandchild RM10, while Tok Wan (her late father) would hand out 50 sen. The less you get, the more you remember,” she said.

“To me, Raya is about tradition. If we don’t keep it alive, it’ll just become another public holiday. Now that I’m a grandaunt, I want to continue my mother’s legacy.”

Noorfaezah Zainudin will be giving out e-duit raya this year as she and her family celebrate Hari Raya in the United Kingdom. — Picture courtesy of Noorfaezah Zainudin

Hanim, who has lived in a Wangsa Maju condominium with her sister’s family for over 20 years, also upholds the tradition of giving duit raya to neighbours, regardless of race.

That doesn’t mean she’s unfamiliar with e-duit raya — her nieces and nephews have sent her digital duit raya in the past.

Going digital abroad

For Noorfaezah Zainudin, 37, e-duit raya is a necessity this year as she and her family are celebrating in the United Kingdom.

“This will be my first time giving out duit raya via online transfer, and it’s really helpful for those of us who can’t be with our families,” she said.

To keep the spirit of Syawal alive, she includes personalised Raya wishes with each transaction.

“I also give e-duit raya to my friends’ children here in Oxford since most people are going cashless nowadays.”

She added that she might transfer money to her parents in Malaysia so they can distribute it in traditional duit raya packets to her nephews and nieces back home.