PUTRAJAYA, March 31 — Local authorities (PBT) and petty traders must play their respective roles with full trust and responsibility for the sake of harmony and mutual interests, said Minister of Housing and Local Government Nga Kor Ming.

He said PBTs must carry out their duties will full trust and integrity while traders must ensure they comply with the law by obtaining valid licences or permits before trading.

“I understand that many petty traders are working hard to find extra income for this festive season. At the same time, PBTs must carry out their responsibilities so that business areas are safe and convenient for the public.

“Cooperation and mutual understanding between both parties are the key to harmony. As such, if any problems and disputes arise, we must find a rational solution to avoid any incidents that may jeopardise harmony,” he said in a statement today.

Nga said the ministry will continue to ensure all PBTs comply with the stipulated standard operating procedures in the enforcement process so that business activities can run smoothly, in addition to ensuring the people’s well-being is protected.

Previously, a video clip had gone viral depicting a scuffle between Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) enforcers and balloon vendor Muhamad Za’imuddin Azlan, which received widespread public response and the case is now under police investigation. — Bernama